After some mind-boggling action in the limited-overs fixture, India and Australia will be locking horns in a four-match Test series. With visiting skipper Virat Kohli – who’s expecting the birth of his first child in January – set to miss the remaining three Test matches, India will be raring to get a victory in the first game, and Kohli indeed needs to deliver with the bat. Although he boasts off a brilliant record down under with as many as six Test centuries, the opening game will be a Day/Night Test and tackling the pink ball will not be a bread and butter task. Other than India’s victory, a prestigious record is also waiting for Kohli in the first game. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Preview.

If he manages to get a hundred in Adelaide, he’ll become the captain with most centuries in international cricket. As of now, the Indian talisman has a total of 41 centuries while leading the team, a feat that levels him with the former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. However, the 32-year-old will have a maximum of two outings in the first game to become the lone holder of the record. Notably, if Kohli gets the landmark, he would go past would be achieving the milestone in over 100 matches less than Ponting. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Top Five Players With Most Centuries As Captain

S. No. Player Country Matches Centuries 1 Ricky Ponting Australia 324 41 2 Virat Kohli India 187 41 3 Graeme Smith South Africa 286 33 4 Steve Smith Australia 93 20 5 Michael Clarke / Brian Lara Australia / West Indies 139 / 172 19

Virat Kohli Yet To Score A Ton in 2020!!

While cricket fans are used to see Kohli crossing the three-figure mark, he is yet to score a ton in 2020. Although one can debate that not much international cricket has taken place this year due to COVID-19 virus, the 32-year-old has many scores in excess of 80 this year, but somehow, he has been away from the ton he used to score for fun. Also, if Kohli doesn’t get a hundred in the Day/Night Test, it would be the first instance of Kohli ending calendar year without scoring a century since making his India debut in 2008.

