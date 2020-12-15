Australia won the ODI series, T20Is went to India, and now it’s time for the contest in the longest format of the game. The two cricket powerhouses will meet each other in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Cricket Ground, starting from December 17. With the encounter being a Day-Night Test, stakes get even higher. Although Virat Kohli’s men have fine memories from their last visit down under where they won the Test series 2-1, tackling the pink ball will possess a different challenge. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game Dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for IND vs AUS match. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Preview.

Notably, this is also India and Australia’s first Test after the COVID-19 halt, and it will be interesting to see how they’ll tackle the challenge. India have named a similar squad which won the series last time down under. They, however, will miss the services of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma. On the other hand, the hosts face several injury concerns ahead of the opening game. While David Warner and Will Pucovski are already out of the first Test, dark clouds are looming over Steve Smith and Cameron Green’s participation as well. Ahead of the first Test, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team. Take a Look at Full List of Injured Players ahead of India vs Australia 1st Test 2020.

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with just one of them. Wriddhiman Saha (IND) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Virat Kohli (IND), Mayank Agarwal (IND), Steve Smith (AUS) and Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Ravindra Jadeja (IND) should ideally be selected as the only all-rounder for your IND vs AUS Dream11 team.

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Josh Hazlewood (AUS) are the four bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020.

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wriddhiman Saha (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Mayank Agarwal (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mohammed Shami (IND), Josh Hazlewood (AUS).

Pat Cummins (AUS) should be named as the captain of your fantasy team while Virat Kohli (IND) can be chosen as vice-captain.

