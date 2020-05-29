India vs Australia 2020-21 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures and Venue Details of IND vs AUS T20I, Test and ODI Series

Cricket Australia (CA) has released its home schedule for the 2020-21 season. Apart from Zimbabwe, West Indies, Afghanistan, and New Zealand, India will also tour Down Under. India will play three T20Is, four Test matches and three One-Day Internationals (ODI) in Australia between October to January. The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in Australia between October to November is currently on schedule, and it is sandwiched between India’s tour. However, the scheduled released is subject to COVID-19 situation. You can download IND vs AUS schedule 2020-21 for free here in PDF format. Cricket Australia Announces Full International Summer 2020–21 Schedule.
No international cricket match has taken place since March 2020, and things are going back on track slowly. If all goes well, Australia will begin their home season with three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. After that, the hosts will face West Indies in three T20Is. India’s T20I series begins on October 11 with second and third matches on October 14 and 17. India vs Australia 2020: Cricket Australia Finalises Four Venues for Test Series Against Visitors.
India vs Australia 2020-21 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|October 11
|T20I
|Brisbane
|October 14
|T20I
|Canberra
|October 17
|T20I
|Adelaide
|December 3-7
|Test
|Brisbane
|December 11-15
|Test
|Adelaide
|December 26-30
|Test
|MCG, Melbourne
|January 03-07
|Test
|SCG, Sydney
|January 12
|ODI
|Perth
|January 15
|ODI
|MCG, Melbourne
|January 17
|ODI
|SCG, Sydney
Note: Match timings will be updated later
The four-match Test series will be played between December 03 to January 03. CA has designated four different venues for the Test series. Earlier, it was reported the Test series would be played at a single venue. Following the Tests, three ODIs are scheduled to take place on January 12, 15 and 17.