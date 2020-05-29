India vs Australia 2020-21 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures and Venue Details of IND vs AUS T20I, Test and ODI Series

File picture of Tim Paine and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cricket Australia (CA) has released its home schedule for the 2020-21 season. Apart from Zimbabwe, West Indies, Afghanistan, and New Zealand, India will also tour Down Under. India will play three T20Is, four Test matches and three One-Day Internationals (ODI) in Australia between October to January. The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in Australia between October to November is currently on schedule, and it is sandwiched between India’s tour. However, the scheduled released is subject to COVID-19 situation. You can download IND vs AUS schedule 2020-21 for free here in PDF format. Cricket Australia Announces Full International Summer 2020–21 Schedule.

No international cricket match has taken place since March 2020, and things are going back on track slowly. If all goes well, Australia will begin their home season with three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. After that, the hosts will face West Indies in three T20Is. India’s T20I series begins on October 11 with second and third matches on October 14 and 17. India vs Australia 2020: Cricket Australia Finalises Four Venues for Test Series Against Visitors.

India vs Australia 2020-21 Schedule

Date Match Venue October 11 T20I Brisbane October 14 T20I Canberra October 17 T20I Adelaide December 3-7 Test Brisbane December 11-15 Test Adelaide December 26-30 Test MCG, Melbourne January 03-07 Test SCG, Sydney January 12 ODI Perth January 15 ODI MCG, Melbourne January 17 ODI SCG, Sydney

Note: Match timings will be updated later

The four-match Test series will be played between December 03 to January 03. CA has designated four different venues for the Test series. Earlier, it was reported the Test series would be played at a single venue. Following the Tests, three ODIs are scheduled to take place on January 12, 15 and 17.