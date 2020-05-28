India vs Australia 2020: Cricket Australia Finalises Four Venues for Test Series Against Visitors

File Image | Virat Kohli and Tim Paine | India vs Australia 2018-19 | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Melbourne,, May 28: Cricket Australia has finalised four venues for hosting the Test series against India later this year. Earlier, it was being speculated that whether the series against India will go ahead or not due to the coronavirus, but Cricket Australia seems to have worked out a potential schedule for the series.

Brisbane has been picked to host the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India and the match will take place from December 3-7, cricket.com.au reported. The second Test of the series will be a day-night match and it will go ahead in Adelaide from December 11-15. India Tour of Australia 2020-21 All Set to Go Ahead With Adelaide Hosting the Pink Ball Test: Report.

As per a report in cricket.com.au, the final two matches of the series will be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively. Melbourne will be hosting the traditional Boxing Day Test while the match in Sydney will go ahead from January 3-7.

Last time, India toured Australia, the side managed to register their first Test series win Down Under as they defeated the hosts 2-1 in the four-match series. Earlier, there were reports that India and Australia might just play all Tests at one venue, but that plan has been shunned for now.

Before the series against India, Australia will be starting its home summer by playing a Test against Afghanistan in Perth from November 21-25 and it will also be a pink-ball Test.

This match between Australia and Afghanistan will also be the first Test between these two countries. These dates are set to be finalised by Cricket Australia on Friday as the body will announce the full men's and women's schedule for the 2020-21 summer. ICC All Set to Postpone T20 World Cup 2020, Decision Likely During Board Meeting on May 28; Window for IPL 13 in October-November.

Australia is also slated to host T20 World Cup in October-November this year, however, the fate of the tournament is uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)