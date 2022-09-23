India is in a spot of bother in their three-game T20 series versus World champions Australia. The Men in Blue could not defend a par total in Mohali courtesy of some poor bowling and average fielding and the pressure will be on Rohit Sharma and co to take the series to the decider. Bowling has now been an issue in a spate of recent defeats for the Men in Blue and particularly their death bowling has been very ordinary. The team management will look to make changes for the second game. Opponents Australia will be full of confidence at the moment and their game plan worked in the first game. The pitch at Nagpur is batting-friendly and we can expect another high-scoring game. India versus Australia will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:00 PM IST. India vs Australia, 2nd T20I 2022, Nagpur Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to replace Umesh Yadav in the team while there are talks of R Ashwin coming in for Yuzvendra Chahal. The form of Rohit Sharma in the top order is a worry and his captaincy has not been top-notch as well in the past few games. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struggled in the death overs and if Bumrah is back, they can focus on taking wickets in the powerplays. Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul will be crucial for India in this game given the form they are in. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Tickets: Fans Stand in Queue For More Than 24 Hours to Buy India vs Australia Hyderabad T20 Match Tickets Offline (Watch Video).

Matthew Wade has established himself as an elite finished in this Australian squad and the win was once again down to his efforts lower down the order. Cameron Green opened the innings alongside Aaron Finch and the duo went attacking right from the onset. Australia plays high-risk cricket and it has largely rewarded them. Their approach for the second game will not be much different.

