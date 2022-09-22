The craze of India vs Australia T20Is is sky-high in the country. Hyderabad City will host the final game of the three-match T20I series on September 25. Fans have been seen standing in long queues for more than 24 hours to fetch the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I offline match tickets at Gymkhana Ground of Hyderabad Cricket Association while uncertainty over the online tickets looms. After HCA announced that they will start selling offline tickets on September 23, huge number of cricket lovers of the twin city formed lines in front of the counters. India vs Australia Hyderabad T20I Tickets: Huge Rush Outside HCA As Fans Look to Buy Match Tickets for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I

Fans Stand in Long Queue For IND vs AUS 3rd T20I tickets:

Feel for the Hyderabad cricket fans, they are standing in the queue from 3 am.pic.twitter.com/cZBgSQaCUa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 22, 2022

