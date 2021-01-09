Australia ended day three of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a commanding position after having secured a first innings lead of 94 runs. At close of play, Australia were 103 for two, effectively 197 runs, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith unbeaten on 47 and 29 respectively. After bundling out India for 244, Australia both the opening batsmen inside first ten overs. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 Highlights: AUS 103/2, Lead by 197 Runs At Stumps.

Will Pucovski was first one to be dismissed when Mohammed Siraj had him caught behind. Few overs later Ravi Ashwin trapped David Warner in front of the wickets to leave Australia at 35 for two. Labuschagne and Smith then combined to put up an unbeaten stand of 68 runs for the third wicket.

Labuschagne and Smith's partnership meant Australia's lead reached close to 200-run mark. The duo batted with cautious and intent to take the hosts out of initial slump. Meanwhile, check out the stat highlights from day three.

# Ravi Ashwin has dismissed Warner 10th time in Tests - the most he has dismissed any player in Tests.

# Cheteshwar Pujara has been dismissed by Pat Cummins in each of his last four Test knocks.

# Four Indian batsmen dismissed run-out this series - the last time four or more of India's top eight got run-out in a series was in Pakistan in 1989/90.

# Pujara scored his 25th Test half-century.

# 50 off 174 balls is Pujara’s slowest in Tests.

Earlier in the day, India resumed on an overnight score of 96 for two with captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. The visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were the restricted to 244. Pujara scored 50 off 176 balls and was top-scorer for his side. Pat Cummins picked four wickets to help Australia secure the lead.

