A brilliant all-round performance by Ravindra Jadeja, followed by a superb half century by Shubman Gill ensured India won Day Two honours of the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). After bowling out Australia for 338, Gill and Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start as they not only played cautiously but scored runs at a decent rate during the course of their 70-run opening partnership.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara then made sure the visitors didn't lose any further wicket as they battled against the impressive bowling display by Australia. India reached 96/2 at Stumps -- having Rahane and Pujara unbeaten on 5 and 9 respectively -- and still trail by 242 runs.

Earlier, prolific batsman Steve Smith scored a brilliant hundred as Australia scored 338 before getting bundled out in the post-Lunch session. Apart from Smith who scored 131 before getting run out, Marnus Labuschagne made a significant contribution of 91 before falling short of his fifth Test ton. Debutant opener Will Pucovski had also scored 62 on the rain-hit first day of the match.