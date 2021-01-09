Australia consolidated their lead to three runs short of 200 to end day 3 of the IND vs AUS third Test in command after bundling India for 244 in the first innings. India, who had started the day on 96/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, lost their last five wickets for just 21 runs to hand Australia a 94-run lead. But bigger concerns for the visitors will be the injuries to Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja both of whom did not take the field after hurting themselves while batting. Twitterati was left disappointed with India’s batting and trolled Cheteshwar Pujara for his slow knock while also taking digs at the other batsmen. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 Highlights.

Pujara got to his half-century in 174 deliveries, which is the slowest fifty he has scored in his Test career. With wickets tumbling at the other end, fans wanted Pujara to score at a faster strike-rate but the 32-year-old was out two deliveries after completing his half-century. His knock of 50 from 176 deliveries was studded with five boundaries. Twitter trolled the Test specialist for his slow knock with many asking the management to either open with Pujara or drop him from the side. Take a look at some reactions on Pujara. Rishabh Pant Injury: Wicket-Keeper Batsman Taken for Scans After Injuring Left Elbow, Wriddhiman Saha Steps In As Substitute Keeper.

Cheteshwar Pujara Destroyed India's Momentum

Either open with Pujara or drop him. No point in playing blocker who's coming after Gill just to destroy the momentum — Karthi (@The_Hitwicket) January 9, 2021

Time to Call Out Pujara's Defensive Tactics?

Time to call out Pujara's defensive tactics. Nothing good has come out of excessive defending. No intent even to rotate strike. Costed India the game perhaps.#AUSvsIND @bhogleharsha @cricbuzz — Aditya Sharma (@apostateindian) January 9, 2021

Open With Pujara Or Drop Him?

The way Pujara has played sometimes feel it's better if he opens...Opportunity lost here as none of batsmen scored a big one.. Great bowling by Cummins n Hazelwood.. What is with the runouts here? #INDvsAUS — Mayank Bhagat (@ikigaimathlabs) January 9, 2021

Some fans also praised Rishabh Pant on Twitter after the southpaw became the first visiting batsman to score 25+ runs in nine consecutive innings in Test matches in Australia. Pant, who was trolled on the previous day for dropping two catches, made a valuable 36 before injuring himself. He was out shortly after. Take a look at some more reactions on Twitter from the action on Day 3 of the Test match.

Rishabh Pant Scripts New Record

Rishabh Pant now has most consecutive 25+ score as a visiting batsman in Australia in Tests. He's done that in 9 straight innings surpassing Viv Richards, Wally Hammond and Rusi Surti who did in 8 consecutive Innings. Pant achieved this at the age of just 23. pic.twitter.com/GaHJ6vyqWT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 9, 2021

There is Certain Likeability About Rishabh Pant

There is a certain likeability about Rishabh Pant. He is still a kid at heart, with all his antics and banter. Importantly the banter & general demeanor never becomes vile or boorish. His batting of course is box office.But more importantly, handles failures with equanimity. — Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) January 9, 2021

Fans After Rishabh Pant Reached a New Milestone

Rishabh pant is the only player scoring 25+ runs in 9 consecutive innings in Australia Public right now : #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/3bFdZfjlnv — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) January 9, 2021

Team India Had two Injury Scars on Day 3

No Way Out for India After Disappointment on Day 3

Bowlers can’t always protect this brittle batting unit! Don’t see a way out for India here! #INDvAUS — Prasannakumar Palani (@prasannatrl) January 9, 2021

Hanuma Vihari Has Failed to Prove Potential

When I first #hanumavihari I was very impressed, the way he played in England and looked like he might just be the player India need. However, #Vihari hasn't been able to perform when it matters the most..... @BCCI #IndianCricketTeam #INDvAUS #IndiavsAustralia — Aalok Sensharma (@SensharmaAalok) January 9, 2021

Advantage Shifted Towards Australia?

Yesterdays advantage has shifted big time #INDvAUS keeper can't keep,left arm spinners bowling hand hit — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) January 9, 2021

Pat Cummins to Mitchell Starc After Cleaning India's Tail

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschagne And His Antics...

Labuschagne needs to understand that Ashwin knows what he is bowling, no need to explain every ball 🙄 #INDvAUS — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 7, 2021

Earlier, Australia were all-out for 338 runs after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Steve Smith scored a century while Marnus Labuschagne made 91 and debutant Will Pucovski hit his maiden half-century to help the side post in excess of 300 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 4/62 and also a crucial run-out to his name. Pat Cummins also picked four wickets for Australia in the first innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2021 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).