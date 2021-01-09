Australia consolidated their lead to three runs short of 200 to end day 3 of the IND vs AUS third Test in command after bundling India for 244 in the first innings. India, who had started the day on 96/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, lost their last five wickets for just 21 runs to hand Australia a 94-run lead. But bigger concerns for the visitors will be the injuries to Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja both of whom did not take the field after hurting themselves while batting. Twitterati was left disappointed with India’s batting and trolled Cheteshwar Pujara for his slow knock while also taking digs at the other batsmen. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 Highlights.

Pujara got to his half-century in 174 deliveries, which is the slowest fifty he has scored in his Test career. With wickets tumbling at the other end, fans wanted Pujara to score at a faster strike-rate but the 32-year-old was out two deliveries after completing his half-century. His knock of 50 from 176 deliveries was studded with five boundaries. Twitter trolled the Test specialist for his slow knock with many asking the management to either open with Pujara or drop him from the side. Take a look at some reactions on Pujara. Rishabh Pant Injury: Wicket-Keeper Batsman Taken for Scans After Injuring Left Elbow, Wriddhiman Saha Steps In As Substitute Keeper.

Cheteshwar Pujara Destroyed India's Momentum

Time to Call Out Pujara's Defensive Tactics?

Open With Pujara Or Drop Him?

Some fans also praised Rishabh Pant on Twitter after the southpaw became the first visiting batsman to score 25+ runs in nine consecutive innings in Test matches in Australia. Pant, who was trolled on the previous day for dropping two catches, made a valuable 36 before injuring himself. He was out shortly after. Take a look at some more reactions on Twitter from the action on Day 3 of the Test match.

Rishabh Pant Scripts New Record

There is Certain Likeability About Rishabh Pant

Fans After Rishabh Pant Reached a New Milestone

Team India Had two Injury Scars on Day 3

No Way Out for India After Disappointment on Day 3

Hanuma Vihari Has Failed to Prove Potential

Advantage Shifted Towards Australia?

Pat Cummins to Mitchell Starc After Cleaning India's Tail

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschagne And His Antics...

Earlier, Australia were all-out for 338 runs after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Steve Smith scored a century while Marnus Labuschagne made 91 and debutant Will Pucovski hit his maiden half-century to help the side post in excess of 300 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 4/62 and also a crucial run-out to his name. Pat Cummins also picked four wickets for Australia in the first innings.

