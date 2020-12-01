India and Australia are all set to battle their wits against each other at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Virat Kohli and men have already lost the three-game ODI series by 2-0 and the third game will be a matter of pride for the Men in Blue as they look to avoid a clean sweep. The Indian team is yet to put their best a unit in this series and are struggling with the bat and the ball. There could be a plethora of reasons for the failure but India will be looking to erase their shortcomings for the game. Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI, let’s have a look at the weather and the pitch report of the game. IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 Dream11 Team: Steve Smith, KL Rahul and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

So the weather in Canberra is said to be quite an ideal one for the cricket lovers. During the start of the match, the weather won’t be very cold or hot as the temperature would be ranging for around 20-25 degree Centigrade. There will be a dip in the temperature with each passing hour as dusk settles in. The sun will be out there until 8.00 pm local time. The weather will be mostly sunny and here comes the good news. There are no chances of rains to hamper the game as the precipitation level shows zero. Check out the snapshot of the weather below:

India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Manuka Oval favours the batsman, seamers and the spinners. The batsmen will have to make sure to not lose early wickets. It would be interesting to watch how both the teams react to the change in the wicket in the slog overs.

