India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India national cricket team will go up against Australia national cricket team in the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I as part of the ongoing five-match series Down Under. India are currently trailing 0-1, having lost the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025, after the first match at Canberra ended in a no-result. Australia will be eager to notch up a win at Hobart and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead fourth and fifth T20Is at Gold Coast and Brisbane, respectively. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025, Hobart Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Bellerive Oval

Team India are yet to lose a T20I series in Australia, and will want to maintain their winning run Down Under, but will need to ensure a victory in IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025, thus keeping the five-match series wide open. Suryakumar Yadav and Co were completely outplayed at Melbourne Cricket Ground against Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh. India's major concern has been their batting, who have failed to click as a cohesive unit, while the bowling has lacked any spark to pick wickets.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 Match Details

Match India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 Date November 2 Time 1:45 PM IST Venue Bellerive Oval, Hobart Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team will lock horns against the Australia national cricket team in the 3rd T20I 2025, on Sunday, November 2. The IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 will be hosted at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, starting at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd T20I 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS T20I?.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs Australia 2025. Fans in India can watch the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team five-match T20I series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a quality game of cricket with India claiming a narrow victory at the end.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2025 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).