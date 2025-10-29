India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Team India did suffer a 2-1 defeat in the ODI series, but they have a chance to take perfect revenge in the five-match T20I bilateral. The first of the five T20I matches between the Men in Blue and the Aussies is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, October 29. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 is planned to start at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Former India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Believes Jasprit Bumrah’s Strategic Shift Aligns With Gautam Gambhir’s Philosophy.

The India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 is scheduled to be hosted at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Team India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in this T20I. Host Aussies will have Mitchell Marsh as their skipper. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the architects of victory in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025, are not a part of this T20I series, having already retired from the format in 2024. Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are expected to handle the banton for the Men in Blue. Is India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma

Australia National Cricket Team: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis