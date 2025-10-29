That's It! The fear becomes the reality. The rain continued and there was no time to keep waiting. Umpires decide to call-off play and the first T20I between India and Australia ends up being a washout. India were looking good with the bat and it is at that point rain interfered and never went away. Fans will be disappointed to miss out on some good action.
Not looking good here in Canberra. There was little hope that the rain will stop as the intensity dropped a bit but contrary to the expectations, it picked up again and it is pelting down now. We continue to lose both time and overs.
The rain is not looking to be slowing down. It is coming down hard and the players wait on the sidelines. This time we are definitely set to lose a big chunk of overs.
Another break due to rain. The drizzling started a while ago and now it is picking up pace. The Umpires asked the players to walk off and we are definitely set to lose more overs. Covers come on and get place. India are in a strong place although they would hate leaving the field with momentum on their side.
After play resumed, India have taken the attack to the Australian bowlers with Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill charging. They have played strokes all around the park and kept the Aussie players under pressure. With the game reduced to 18 overs a side, they need to maintain the aggression.
The covers have come-off, and the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 is set to resume from 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). As per the revised conditions, each innings will be 18 overs per side. Powerplay of 5.2 overs.
It's minor drizzles at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, but enough to stop the game. With low density of the rain, the match may start anytime soon when the drizzles stop. Team India are batting, having scored 43/1 in five overs so far.
Nathan Ellis manages to dismiss Abhishek Sharma. The Team India opener was looking dangerous, but he departs, scoring 19 runs off 14 balls, caught by Tim David. Abhishek Sharma c Tim David b Nathan Ellis 19(14)
Josh Hazlewood bowled the first over of the game on a good note. The first five balls went for only four runs. But Abhishek Sharma smacked the last ball for a four.
Australia Playing XI vs India: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Team India did suffer a 2-1 defeat in the ODI series, but they have a chance to take perfect revenge in the five-match T20I bilateral. The first of the five T20I matches between the Men in Blue and the Aussies is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, October 29. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 is planned to start at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).
The India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 is scheduled to be hosted at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Team India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in this T20I. Host Aussies will have Mitchell Marsh as their skipper. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the architects of victory in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025, are not a part of this T20I series, having already retired from the format in 2024. Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are expected to handle the banton for the Men in Blue.
India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Squads:
India National Cricket Team: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma
Australia National Cricket Team: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis