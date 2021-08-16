India defeated England by 151 runs in the second Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah shared seven wickets between them as India bundled out hosts for just 120 runs. Earlier, India declared their second innings on 298 and set England 272 runs to win. The hosts were required to survive around 60 overs but Indian bowlers were mighty impressive to take their side to victory. India vs England Highlights 2nd Test Day 5.

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Shami and Bumrah added unbeaten 89 for the ninth wicket which proved to be the difference. The visitors at one stage looked like will be bowled out with a lead under 200-run mark. However, Shami and Bumrah joined forces and took India to safety. India WIN Lord’s Test Match, Beat England by 151 Runs.

Eventually India managed to script a win as England batsmen looked miserable. Siraj scalped four wickets while three went in Bumrah’s kitty. Ishant Sharma and Shami picked two and one wicket respectively. Meanwhile, you can check stat highlights from final day’s play.

# Virat Kohli becomes third Indian captain to win a Test at Lord’s. Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni were the others.

# This is the second instance in India’s Test history that spinners haven't taken a wicket in consecutive Tests.

# Kohli is now fourth on the list of most Test wins as captain with 37 out 63 matches.

# This is England’s 33rd defeat in Tests at Lord’s, the most at a home venue.

# This is India's 3rd Test win at Lord’s.

# Sam Curran is the youngest player to have a King Pair in the 21st century.

# Sam Curran become 4th England player to register a King Pair.

# This is the first time ever both England openers scored duck in a same Test innings at home.

# 120 is England’s lowest total batting last against India at home.

With the bat, Shami scored unbeaten 56 while Bumrah chipped in with 34. The ninth-wicket stand between these two proved to be a match-winning one apart from being an entertaining one. The third Test takes place from August 25 onwards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2021 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).