Day 4 of the match between India and England at the Lord's in England brought us the tales of a disastrous batting lineup from the visiting team. In this live blog, we shall be bringing to you the live updates for day 5. But before that, let's see how day 4 panned out for both sides. So the home team had already posted a 27 run lead on the conclusion on day 3 with Joe root slamming an unbeaten knock of 180 runs. Now, it was India who would walk into bat.

Mark Wood did a fine job of picking up three wickets and sending openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul back to the pavilion on the score of 21 and 5 runs respectively. He also sent Cheteshwar Pujara on 45 runs who did try his bit to stabilise the Indian inning. Virat Kohli's bad outing with the bat continued and he got dismissed on 20 runs. All thanks to outside off delivery from Sam Curran where he got edged and taken by Jos Buttler. This is the second time that Kohli got dismissed by this kind of delivery in this series. At stumps, Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma were batting for the side. By the end of the day, the scorecard read 181/6.

The Indias will be looking to pile as many runs as possible in the game and would be expecting the bowlers to do the job. The five-game series has so far witnessed the first match ending up with a draw.