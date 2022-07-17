India's battering at the hands of England at Lord's in the second ODI game came in as a surprise for many considering how well the visitors have dominated white ball cricket in England so far. The Men in Blue completely downed tools in the chase, setting up a mouth-watering series decider at Manchester. Jos Butler would want to stamp his authority as the new skipper of England in the fifty-over format with a morale-boosting win and he will feel momentum is with his side as they head into the final match. If we take a look at the record of these two teams over the last five matches, it is more or less the same. England versus India will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 3:30 PM. IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022 Preview & Playing XI: Both Teams Aim For Series Win.

The English team management will likely back Jason Roy as he goes through a lean patch in his career. If the opener strikes form today, England will benefit a lot in the powerplays. Joe Root has also been largely quiet so far and is in need of runs. Reece Topley claimed six wickets in the last match and India will be wary of the threat possessed by the tall pacer. Virat Kohli and Other Indian Players Hit the Nets at Old Trafford Ahead of IND vs ENG ODI Series Decider (See Pics).

Virat Kohli's poor form is now past the worrying stage for his fans and team management alike and is now heading for the despair phase. Nothing is going right for the former Indian skipper and it is his mode of dismissals which is concerning as he is getting out to average bowls as well. The bowlers have done well so far and it is the batting unit of India that needs to rise to the challenge.

When is India vs England 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs England 3rd ODI will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 17, 2022 (Sunday). The IND vs ENG cricket match has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 03:00 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs England 3rd ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs ENG ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 to watch India vs ENG 3rd ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs ENG match will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs England 3rd ODI 2022?

Sony Liv, the official OTT platform of Sony, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs ENG ODI series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI online. England just might edge India out to claim the series win.

