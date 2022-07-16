Virat Kohli and other Indian players trained hard at the nets at Old Trafford in Manchester ahead of the India vs England 3rd ODI on Sunday, July 17. India suffered a heavy 100-run defeat in the second ODI at Lord's and would aim to bounce back in style in the series decider. Head coach Rahul Dravid was also seen involved in a discussion with Rishabh Pant.

See Pics:

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's nets session ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Manchester.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/twA8AYKUgj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)