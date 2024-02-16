IND vs ENG Free Live Streaming Online: India dominated proceedings on the first day of the Rajkot test, with the batters looking comfortable out there in the middle. Centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja powered the hosts to 326/6 at the end of the day's play. England started on a bright note with three quick-fire wickets but it was the brilliance of Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja that steadied the Indian ship. The duo batted for long hours, scoring with utmost ease. The English bowlers toiled further when debutant Sarfaraz Khan scored a quick-fire fifty. He was unlucky with the run-out dismissal, as he looked set to score big. England need a flurry of wickets in the opening hour at the start of play and they do have the resources for it. India versus England 3rd test day 2 will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 9:30 pm IST. 'It Was My Wrong Call' Ravindra Jadeja Shares Instagram Story Admitting His Fault In Sarfaraz Khan's Run-Out During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Dhruv Jurel, the Indian wicket-keeper on debut, is yet to feature with the bat as Kuldeep Yadav was sent ahead of him during the closing stages of the first day. All eyes will be on the youngster as he looks to start his career on a high note. Ravindra Jadeja looks settled on one end and his focus will be to get India past that 400 mark. There is not much batting depth for the hosts and hence each run will be crucial.

James Anderson and Mark Wood toiled hard for England but without much luck yesterday. The use of Joe Root as a frontline spinner by skipper Ben Stokes bore no fruit, with Indian batters hitting him for plenty. The English team will need to contain the run rate in the first session and this is where their focus should be. Heartwarming! Sarfaraz Khan Engages In A Special Video Call With Brother Musheer Khan Following His Debut in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

When is India vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India and England will resume their rivalry on Day 2 of the third Test match on Friday, February 16. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 will start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 2024 Match?

Viacom18 Network has the official broadcast rights to the Indian cricket team's home matches. So, the India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 2024 Match?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test match Day 2 on the OTT platform. An important day of Test cricket is ahead of us with both sides feeling they are in the game at the moment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).