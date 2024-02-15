A huge misunderstanding happened in between Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan, when Jadeja denied Sarfaraz for a run in which the call was his. Despite calling early, Jadeja pulled out of the run and Sarfaraz had to return a long way. He couldn't make it in time and got dismissed run out. Everyone is the dressing room including Captain Rohit Sharma was upset with the mode of dismissal of Sarfaraz who was looking really good. After the day's play, Jadeja shared a story on Instagram admitting it was his wrong call that led to Sarfaraz's dismissal and also added that he is feeling sad for him. Angry Rohit Sharma Throws His Cap Away in Frustration After Sarfaraz Khan's Run-Out Following Mix-up With Ravindra Jadeja During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Ravindra Jadeja Instagram Story (Photo Credits: royalnavghan/ Instagram)

