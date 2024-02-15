Sarfaraz Khan made his much-deserved debut for India against England in the third Test match at Rajkot. Sarfaraz played a stunning quickfire knock after he came to the crease in the final session and scored a memorable half-century before unfortunately getting run out. After the match, he received a pleasant surprise when his brother Musheer Khan, who was playing in the recent ICC U19 World Cup 2024 for India, video called him. Sarfaraz had a heartfelt conversation with Musheer as they talked about the game. 'Suraj Apne Hi Samai Pe Niklega' Naushad Khan Narrates His Son Sarfaraz Khan's Journey As He Receives Debut Cap During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Sarfaraz Khan Engages In A Special Video Call With Brother Musheer Khan

