Led by a sensational Jimmy Anderson, the English bowlers were rampant on the opening day of the 3rd Test against India, bowling out the visitors for just 78 runs in the first innings at Headingley. The veteran pacer took three wickets in his opening spell and was supported well by the other pacers as the Virat Kohli-led outfit succumbed to India's third-lowest score in the country in the longest format. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 Highlights.

Winning the toss, Virat Kohli opted to bat first but India were soon on the back foot as James Anderson struck early, dismissing KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and the Indian captain in quick time. The visitors were given a stable platform, by Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma until the former departed just before lunch.

Post break, England were once again on the front foot, with Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran all getting among the wickets to bowl out India for 78 runs. In reply, both English openers scored half-centuries, giving the hosts a 42-run first-innings lead. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 1 from Headingley.

# 78/10 is India's third-lowest total in England in Tests

#James Anderson has dismissed Virat Kohli (7) the most times in Test cricket, level with Nathan Lyon

# 78-All Out is the third-lowest total for India in Tests when they batted first

# This was the 50th inning for Virat Kohli in International cricket without a century

# Jos Buttler is the second wicket-keeper after Brad Haddin to be involved in first five dismissals of an innings against India

England will be aiming to extend their dominance on the game on the second day of the match and put India under more pressure as they look to win the game and get themselves back on level terms in the series. India currently lead the five-game series 1-0.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2021 11:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).