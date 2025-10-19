India Women vs England Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: A showdown of epic proportions is on the cards as the India Women's National Cricket Team takes on the England Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Both teams have had very contrasting campaigns in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England Women's National Cricket Team has been among the best sides in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, remaining unbeaten so far and have established itself as an early title contender. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team, on the other hand, enter the IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on the back of two consecutive defeats. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: South Africa Qualify for Semi-Finals After NZ-W vs PAK-W Washout in Colombo.

With the race for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 heating up with every passing game, the IND-W vs ENG-W match gains a lot of importance. Two teams-Australia and South Afric,a have already qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals and two more slots remain. India at the moment, are fourth on the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table and a victory against unbeaten England could see them remain in contention for a berth in the last four. England, on the other hand, will qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals if they beat India. India Women vs England Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Indore Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Holkar Cricket Stadium.

IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Sunday, October 19 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Holkar Stadium, Indoor Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the England Women's National Cricket Team in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Sunday, October 19. The IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the IND-W vs ENG-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For India Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It is must-win match for the India Women's National Cricket Team and one can expect the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to come out on top here.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2025 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).