India and England meet in the third Test at Headingley Cricket Ground at Leeds. India leads the five-game series 1-0 and now will be looking to double their lead. Hosts England, on the other hand, will be itching to bounce back in the series and draw level. Meanwhile, stay tuned for India vs England live score updates, playing XI and team news. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV and Online.

India scripted a sensational victory in the second Test at Lord’s to go one up in the series after the drawn Test at the Trent Bridge. Now that the visitors have winning momentum with them, they will be looking to go for 2-0 and take an unassailable lead in the series. The Virat Kohli and Co. are most likely to field an unchanged side. England, on the other hand, will press for few changes.

India’s opening pair Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have done well and will be looking to emulate their success. Middle-order might be India’s worry but the team will be confident about sticking to same batsmen. Fighting Fire With Fire! How Virat Kohli’s Aggression Has Transformed the Indian Cricket Team.

England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw.