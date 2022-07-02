The Rishabh Pant-brand of Test cricket gave Brendon McCullum's England a taste of their own medicine with the wicketkeeper-batter playing one of his most memorable knocks on Day 1 of the fifth Test between India and England in Edgbaston on Friday, July 1. Pant with his phenomenal 146 and Ravindra Jadeja's 83* were the catalysts for India's fightback after being reduced to 98/5 in the post-lunch session. Having lost Hanuma Vihari (20), Virat Kohli (11) and Shreyas Iyer (15), India stared at a low score in the first innings but quite clearly, that wasn't how Pant and Jadeja looked at the situation. Rishabh Pant Becomes Youngest Wicketkeeper-Batter To Hit 2,000 Test Runs, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test

The duo added 222 runs for the sixth wicket, the highest for India in Tests in England. With their stellar partnership, India had successfully clawed back into the contest and into a good position. Pant was the aggressor of the two, with the 24-year-old smashing all bowlers to all parts of the ground. Reverse-sweep, one-handed six--you name it and Pant played everything out of his book. A majestic hundred followed, which was also his fifth in Tests. Pant also became the youngest wicketkeeper to score 2000 Test runs.

Jadeja on the other hand, was more cautious and played second-fiddle to Pant. He too went for his shots when the opportunity arose and his patience mixed with caution earned him his 18th Test fifty. Unbeaten on 83*, he would aim to carry on in the same manner on Day 2 as he harbors India's hopes of a high first-innings total.

Earlier, India were off to a sedate start. Shubman Gill displayed an attacking intent but was dismissed by James Anderson, who also got rid of Cheteshwar Pujara to leave India at 53/2 before rain forced early lunch. Post-lunch, India lost Vihari after which Kohli was bowled when an inside edge of a delivery he intended to leave, crashed onto the stumps. Young Matthew Potts, who troubled Kane Williamson in England's Test series against New Zealand, had gotten another big Test wicket. This was his second wicket, first one being that of Vihari. James Anderson was England's best bowler with figures of 3/52. Skipper Ben Stokes and Joe Root got one apiece.

Here are some stat highlights of the game:

#Rishabh Pant scored his fifth Test hundred.

#Pant hit 2,000 runs in Tests, becoming the youngest wicketkeeper-batter in Tests to do so.

#His hundred off 89 balls is the third-fastest for India outside Asia.

#He also scored the fastest Test hundred by an Indian wicketkeeper, breaking MS Dhoni's record.

#Pant became the fourth Indian wicketkeeper to score two hundreds in one calendar year.

#He has four hundreds now in SENA countries (4), most by an Indian wicketkeeper.

#222 is the highest 6th wicket stand for India in Tests in England.

#Ravindra Jadeja scored his 18th Test fifty.

Jadeja would now look to take India to a total close to, or even more than 400, on day 2 of the contest, which would put the visitors in a good position. Meanwhile, England needs three wickets and would aim to knock them down on the second day.

