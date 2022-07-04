Jonny Bairstow mounted a lone fightback for England with an impressive hundred but India remained in control of proceedings after Day 3 of the fifth Test on Sunday, July 3. Bairstow got spurred on by a heated argument with Virat Kohli and then went on to launch an attack on the Indian bowlers, scoring his third Test hundred and fourth of the year. It was largely due to his effort that England were able to get to 284, handing India a massive 132-run lead. At stumps on Day 3, Cheteshwar Pujara held fort at the crease for India with an unbeaten fifty as the lead has now swelled up to 257 runs. Virat Kohli vs Jonny Bairstow: Watch Former Indian Skipper’s War of Words With England Batter on Day 3 of 5th Test

Starting off with a 132-run lead in the second innings, James Anderson got Shubman Gill in the very first over, thereby dismissing the youngster for the second time in the game. Hanuma Vihari and Pujara stuck around for 39 runs before Stuart Broad got the former to drive and subsequently edge behind to the slips. However, England took a huge stride when a Ben Stokes' delivery got a sudden bounce, catching Kohli's edge on its way to the keeper, who fumbled and Joe Root took the catch. The former skipper looked impressive up until then before the delivery did him.

But Pujara and in-form Rishabh Pant (30*) ensured that no other wicket fell as India safely negotiated proceedings to finish at 125/3. Earlier, Mohammed Siraj emerged as the best bowler for India with a four-wicket haul as England were knocked out for 284 in their first innings.

Here are some stat highlights of the match:

#Jonny Bairstow scored his 11th Test hundred and fifth of 2022.

#It was his third consecutive hundred in Tests.

#He is now the highest run-getter in Tests this year with 880 runs.

#Cheteshwar Pujara slammed his 33rd Test fifty.

Pujara and Pant would now aim to continue in the same form as hope to take India's lead beyond England's grasp. The hosts on the other hand, would seek a few early wickets, which would help them make further inroads into the Indian batting lineup.

