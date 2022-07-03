Virat Kohli got into a heated argument with Jonny Bairstow on Day 3 of the fifth Test on July 3, Sunday. Kohli was seen walking up to Bairstow and the two had an exchange of words. Later, the former Indian skipper was seen pointing a finger, asking Bairstow to shut up.

Watch What Happened Here:

It's tense out there between Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow 😳#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3lIZjERvDW — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 3, 2022

