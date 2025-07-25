India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India National Cricket Team will look to gain some momentum and fight back when they lock horns with the England National Cricket Team on Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford, Manchester. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Rishabh Pant put on a brave show with the bat as he batted with an injured toe and his half-century propelled India to 358 in their first innings. It was followed by a superb performance from England with the bat. The hosts finished Day 2 at 225/2, totally in control of proceedings as a result of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley's opening onslaught and they now find themselves just 133 runs away from matching India's first innings total of 358. While both Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley fell short of what would have been deserved centuries, England would be happy with how things have done and they would love for Ollie Pope and Joe Root to carry on the good work with the bat on IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 3. India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 4th Test 2025 Day 3: How To Watch IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

India, on the other hand, will look for early wickets. Wayward bowling in the second session on IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 3 saw India leak runs left, right and centre and the India National Cricket Team bowlers seemed to have no answer to Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, who scored runs on both sides of the wicket with ease. Ravindra Jadeja provided the breakthrough for India as he dismissed Zak Crawley and later, Anshul Kamboj got his maiden international wicket when he accounted for Ben Duckett. In addition to an improved bowling performance, the India National Cricket Team would also hope for the conditions to be a bit overcast. In the early part of Day 2, England could make the most of overcast conditions and bundle India for 358 and when India came to bowl, it was clear sunshine. Rishabh Pant Walks Out To Bat in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Despite Injury; Check 5 Other Instances of Players Braving Injuries To Take the Cricket Field.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep.

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.