Cricket is known as the gentleman's game for the spirit it is played between players and countries. Sometimes, cricketers have been tested to their limits with the bat and ball and for the courage and determination they showed. Despite all the protection and safety measures, the game has seen many injuries, which have tested the cricketers. However, some have shown grit and determination where they have come out for their team and played despite suffering from a painful injury.

During the fourth Test between India and England in Manchester, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant displayed courage when he came out to bat despite suffering a right foot injury. The incident happened on Day 1, when Pant suffered a blow to his right foot after he attempted a reverse sweep on one of Chris Woakes' deliveries. Pant looked in immense pain and had to be carried off the field in an ambulance cart.

On Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, Pant walked out to bat despite being in pain after suffering a blow to his right foot. The left-handed batter scored a fighting 54 runs off 75 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes. On that note, take a look at the top five instances when a player walked out at the cricket field despite suffering an injury for their side.

Five Instances of Players Braving Injuries To Take the Cricket Field

1. Anil Kumble - India

Legendary cricketer Anil Kumble suffered a hit in his jaw during India's tour of the West Indies in 2002. During the fourth Test, Kumble was hit by a sharp bouncer, and it was expected that the leg-spinner might not take the field. Much to everyone's surprise, the former Indian captain came out to bowl and even took a wicket. Kumble's effort is a prime example of a player putting his nation first ahead of an injury.

2. Graeme Smith – South Africa

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith showcased grit and determination during the 2009 tour of Australia. During the Sydney Test, Smith took a blow on his hand after a sharp delivery from Mitchell Johnson. When the game headed into the final hour, the former SA captain walked out to bat and played the remaining match with just one hand. It was such an iconic moment that even the Australian crowd cheered for the great cricketer. Sadly, Smith couldn't prevent Australia from winning the game.

3. Shamar Joseph – West Indies

West Indies national cricket team member Shamar Joseph wrote his name in the history book despite suffering an injury to his toe. During the Brisbane Test against Australia in 2024, Mitchell Starc's unplayable yorker hit Joseph's toe. The West Indies pacer barely walked as he was carried by the other teammates. In a brilliant display of bowling, the right-arm speedster picked up 7-68 that helped the visitors to record a historic 8-run win over the Baggy Green. Rishabh Pant Equals Virender Sehwag’s Record of Most Sixes by an Indian in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

4. Gary Kirsten - South Africa

During the Lahore Test against the Pakistan national cricket team in 2003, South Africa's Gary Kirsten was hit by a nasty bouncer from Shoaib Akhtar, resulting in a broken nose. Despite a horrific injury, Kirsten walked out to bat in the second innings and played a gritty knock.

5. Malcolm Marshall – West Indies

Malcolm Marshall is considered one of the finest bowlers of his era. The great cricketer showcased determination during the Headingly Test in England in 1984. Marshall was hit on his thumb and continued to bat with one hand. Marshall helped his teammate Larry Gomes reach his century. Later on, the great West Indies pacer took seven wickets.

