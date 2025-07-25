India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: After restricting India to 358, England ended day two of the fourth Test on 225/2 with Ollie Pope and Joe Root batting on 20 and 11 respectively. Opener Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put on 166 in 32 overs to help England begin on a positive note. Meanwhile, for IND vs ENG free live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details, you can scroll down. Rishabh Pant Walks Out To Bat in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Despite Injury; Check 5 Other Instances of Players Braving Injuries To Take the Cricket Field.

The opening pair was separated, with Ravindra Jadeja accounting for Crawley on an individual score of 84. A few overs later, debutant Anshul Kamboj struck to deny Duckett his century as he fell on 94. Pope and Root then made sure England lost no further wickets towards the end of the day. Earlier, Pant braved his injury as he came out to bat on an overnight score of 37. The left-hander, despite a broken foot, went on to complete his half-century as he was dismissed on 54. ‘Mom Ka Putla Samajh Rakha Hai Kya?’ Vivek Razdan’s Commentary Goes Viral As Rishabh Pant Walks Out To Bat Despite Injury in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 3 Match Details

Match India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 3 Date Friday, July 25 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Old Trafford, Manchester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar and SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 4th Test 2025 Day 3 will be played on Friday, July 25, at Old Trafford, Manchester. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 3 starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 3?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 3?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming on the JioHotstar and SonyLIV apps and websites. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar and SonyLIV is going to be available for a limited period of time. Another exciting day of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 awaits fans, with England expected to maintain their edge.

