India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India National Cricket Team will aim at fighting back after conceding a 186-run lead to England on Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 is slated to get underway at 3:30 PM at Old Trafford in Manchester. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The England National Cricket Team is in total control of proceedings in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 and it was after Joe Root's record-breaking 150-run knock, which saw him rise to the second spot in the list of most runs in Test cricket.

The England star is only behind Sachin Tendulkar now and at this rate, he would be expected to soon eclipse the Master Blaster. England finished Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at 544/7 and will eye a score around the 600-run mark to put India under pressure when they come out to bat. For England, Ben Stokes (77*) and Liam Dawson (21*) were at the crease at close of play on Day 4.

India, on the other hand, will need to pull off a much-improved performance with the ball if they are to get close to even drawing the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. Jasprit Bumrah hasn't looked threatening and Mohammed Siraj and Anshul Kamboj have not posed much of a threat as well. Ravindra Jadeja has been the pick of the bowlers with two wickets so far and it remains to be seen how the India National Cricket Team players pull themselves up and bounce back after a forgettable Day 3.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep.

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.