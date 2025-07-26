The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 might just see an interruption from rain with there being overnight showers in Manchester. Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, which is being played at Old Trafford, is under the threat of rain with there being a significant amount of downpour prior to the day's play. The pitch at Old Trafford was put under covers as a result. And reported by RevSports, the Manchester Met Department has stated that rain is expected until 1:00 PM local time, which is 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Scroll below to check Manchester weather live updates for IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 4. Meanwhile, the England National Cricket Team finds themselves in a commanding position and they will look to further strengthen their control over the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 4th Test 2025 Day 4: How To Watch IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Manchester Weather Live Updates

