Out! England have been dominant with the ball in hand and they showed once again why. Gus Atkinson displayed impeccable control and movement as he cleaned up Mohammed Siraj. Siraj was stunned by the movement on offer and stayed too caught up in the crease. England are now close to cleaning up the Indian tail. Siraj b Atkinson 0(4).

Out! Back-to-back wickets. It is Washington Sundar who departs now. It was a set plan from England, setting him up with short balls. Gus Atkinson makes Sundar go the aerial way with a deep mid-wicket fielder. Sundar falls into the trap and plays the pull shot into the hands of the deep fielder. Washington Sundar c Jamie Overton b Atkinson 26(55).

Out! Quick runs and the big wicket early on Day 2. England is down on one bowler with Chris Woakes now ruled out for the remainder of the Test match. India started on frontfoot, scalping some quick boundaries but Josh Tongue strikes quickly making the ball come in and hit the pads of Karun Nair. It was a plumb LBW and the batter departs after a good innings. Karun Nair lbw b Tongue 57(109).

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England fifth Test 2025 Day 2. India are 204/6 in their first innings after Day 1. Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test match. Stay tuned to get live score updates and commentary of Day 2's play. 

India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India National Cricket Team will resume proceedings against the England National Cricket Team on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 on August 1. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Rain took centre stage on Day 1 with the match being interrupted a number of times. But it was Karun Nair who let his bat do the talking for India, while batting on a difficult track with overcast conditions. The right-hander, who was yet to score a half-century in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, got to his fifty, which interestingly was his first in Tests since the triple century against England and his performance was the shining light on a gloomy day for India. This was all after Shubman Gill lost his fifth toss of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series and India were put to bat. India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 5th Test 2025 Day 2: How To Watch IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

England on the other hand, suffered a massive blow with Chris Woakes being ruled out of the remainder of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 due to a shoulder injury. It will be interesting to see how things turn out for their bowling department. On Day 1, it was Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson who starred with two wickets each, while Chris Woakes got another. England would ideally want to wrap up India's innings as quickly as possible, with conditions at The Oval still expected to be overcast. Chris Woakes Ruled Out of Remainder of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 After Suffering Shoulder Injury on Day 1.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team Playing XI :  Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England National Cricket Team Playing XI  : Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue