The India National Cricket Team will resume proceedings against the England National Cricket Team on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 on August 1. Rain took centre stage on Day 1 with the match being interrupted a number of times. But it was Karun Nair who let his bat do the talking for India, while batting on a difficult track with overcast conditions. The right-hander, who was yet to score a half-century in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, got to his fifty, which interestingly was his first in Tests since the triple century against England and his performance was the shining light on a gloomy day for India. This was all after Shubman Gill lost his fifth toss of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series and India were put to bat.

England on the other hand, suffered a massive blow with Chris Woakes being ruled out of the remainder of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 due to a shoulder injury. It will be interesting to see how things turn out for their bowling department. On Day 1, it was Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson who starred with two wickets each, while Chris Woakes got another. England would ideally want to wrap up India's innings as quickly as possible, with conditions at The Oval still expected to be overcast. Chris Woakes Ruled Out of Remainder of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 After Suffering Shoulder Injury on Day 1.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team Playing XI : Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England National Cricket Team Playing XI : Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue