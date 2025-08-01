India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The Indian batters struggled on the first day of the fifth and final test with England at the Oval and an important day of play beckons cricket enthusiasts. England’s pace attack, led by Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, and Josh Tongue, dominated with the ball swinging both ways. India finished with 204/6 with Karun Nair and Washington Sundar out there in the middle. The conditions prevalent in The Oval make scoring runs difficult and we could well have a low-scoring contest. England versus India Day 2 fifth test will start at 3:30 PM and streamed on JioHostar app and telecasted on the Sony Sports network from 3:30 PM IST. Was Kumar Dharmasena Right to Gesture Inside-Edge After Josh Tongue Appealed for LBW Against Sai Sudharsan During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? What Does the Rules Say?.

Karun Nair has had a very poor outing in England, but he finally has a fifty to his name. Washington Sundar scored a century in the last game and he is a player who can handle pressure situations well. India will aim for a score past 300 and that could well be a decent score on board given the swing offered to the new ball.

Jamie Overton did not have the best of outings on the first day for England, with him being largely ineffective. He will need to be a good change bowler today and try and assist Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson in cleaning up the Indian lower order. The English openers, too, have a key role to play as and when they get a chance to feature in the match. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 1 Stumps: Karun Nair Scores First Half-Century in Nine Years in Tests, Chris Woakes Suffers Injury at the Oval.

India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 2 Match Details

Match India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 2 Date August 1 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue The Oval, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 5th Test 2025, Day 2, will be played on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval, London. Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer Out As England Announces Four Changes in Squad for Fifth Match Against India.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 2?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 2?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time. England have the upper hand in the contest and today is the day they will look to gain further control.

