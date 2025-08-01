In a big blow for the England National Cricket Team, Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the remainder of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval due to a shoulder injury. The England all-rounder landed awkwardly while trying to prevent a boundary on Day 1 and had to leave the field in pain. Later, his teammate Gus Atkinson provided an update, stating that the injury did not seem good at all. The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) took to social media to announce that Chris Woakes would not take any further part in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 and that his condition will be assessed after the match is over. Karun Nair Receives Praise From Fans As He and Washington Sundar Decide Against Running a Fourth Run After Chris Woakes' Shoulder Injury During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Chris Woakes Ruled Out of Remainder of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025

A further assessment will take place at the end of the series 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9mzGbV5WSL — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 1, 2025

