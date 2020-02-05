India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Toss Report & Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal Handed ODI Debut As Kiwis Opt to Bowl

Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw. (Photo Credits: @BCCI/Twitter)

India and New Zealand face each other in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The first ODI, which is a day-night encounter, takes place today at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Meanwhile, New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw are making ODI debut for India. Tom Latham is leading the New Zealand side in the absence of Kane Williamson. Live Cricket Streaming of IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2020 on DD Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of India vs New Zealand on TV and Online.

India showed absolute domination in the five-match T20I series and performed clean sweep against New Zealand. Having dominated convincingly in the shorter format, India will now be aiming to emulate it in the ODIs as well. The Men in Blue have the momentum and will start as favourites once again, despite the change in format. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

India suffered a blow when opening batsman and vice-captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the ODI series following a calf injury. Mayank Agarwal was subsequently named as his replacement.

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(w/c), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.

India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.

It is going to be a fair contest between bat and ball at the Seddon Park with pitch generally assisting bowlers as well. Teams of late have preferred to chase at the venue and New Zealand have done that today as well