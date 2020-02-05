Live Cricket Streaming of IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2020 on DD Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of India vs New Zealand on TV and Online

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

IND vs NZ Live Streaming and Free Telecast Details Online on DD Sports, Prasar Bharati Sports: After the five-match T20I series, India and New Zealand take on each other in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. Both India and New Zealand will be looking to take an early lead in the series. Meanwhile, fans will be keen to catch live streaming of New Zealand vs India ODI online. So, apart from NZ vs IND 1st ODI free live streaming details, fans can find below match time in IST as well. The IND vs NZ ODI can be followed online and on TV via options like DD Sports, Prasar Bharati Sports, Star Sports and Hotstar which will bring us the free live telecast and live streaming as well. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

India will be without the services of Rohit Sharma. The opener was injured during the fifth T20I. Mayank Agarwal has been named as his replacement, and the right-handed batsman is likely to open the innings with debutant Prithvi Shah.

KL Rahul is likely to continue keep wickets in ODIs, which means Rishabh Pant will have to warm the bench for yet another match. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be without their regular captain Kane Williamson. Tom Latham will lead the side in his absence. India vs New Zealand,1st ODI 2020, Key Players: Kyle Jamieson, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for in Hamilton.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2020 Schedule (Date, Time and Venue)

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI takes place on February 05 (Tuesday). The IND vs NZ ODI match will begin at 07:30 PM IST, with the toss at 07:00 PM. Seddon Park in Hamilton is the venue for IND vs NZ First ODI 2020.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2020 Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

The India vs New Zealand ODI match will be available on DD Sports but only for DD Free Dish and DD’s terrestrial network users. DD National won’t telecast the IND vs NZ ODI match. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of New Zealand 2020. So, India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be telecast live across Star Sports channels. The NZ vs IND 1st ODI 2020 will be available on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD with English commentary. Fans can tune into Star Sports Hindi 1/HD to watch IND vs NZ ODI match live in Hindi commentary. First IND vs NZ ODI will be telecast live on regional channels like Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Bangla as well.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online

As Star Sports network has the telecast rights of India’s tour of New Zealand, the IND vs NZ 1st ODI live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- Hotstar online. For NZ vs IND 2nd ODI 2020 live streaming online, fans can access Hotstar mobile app or official website. The IND vs NZ ODI free live streaming will be available for Jio users. Non-Jio users will have to subscribe to Hotstar premium by paying a nominal fee. If you are not able to watch the match live, we at LatestLY we provide the free live score updates of IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2020. So, enjoy the India vs New Zealand first ODI.