India vs New Zealand, Auckland Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here's How the Weather Will Behave for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI at Eden Park Stadium

After losing the first ODI by four wickets, the Men in Blue will play their second game at the Eden Park in Auckland. The Indians will be looking forward to making a comeback into the three-game ODI series as it stands on 1-0 right now. Shreyas Iyer scored a century in the last game which went into a vain as India ended up on a losing side. Now, in this article, we bring you the weather and the pitch report for the match. So as per Accuweather.com, the match could have a delayed start due to the rains. The precipitation levels will be around 51 per cent. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

However, as per the match progresses the chances of rains will reduce and the percentage of precipitation will also reduce. By 4.00 pm local time, there will be intermittent clouds and the temperature will hover at around 22-20 degree Celsius and the sun will be peeping out. There will be a change in temperatures by a couple of degrees as the day progresses. By 8.00 PM local time, the precipitation level will go down to zero. Now, check out the snapshot of the weather below:

Pitch Report:

The two T20I games were played here. In the first game, it deck looked no less than a batting paradise. But in the second game, it slowed down a bit. Out of the last five ODI games, the chasing team has won on three occasions whereas the rest of the two games have been won by the team batting first.