India and New Zealand will be aiming to become the first-ever World Test Champion as they face each other on the final day of the WTC Final 2021. The summit clash will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton on June 23, 2021 (Wednesday). Rain has played spoilsport for the most part but an uninterrupted game could be expected. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs NZ, WTC Final 2021 Reserve Day live streaming can scroll down below. Southampton Weather Today, IND vs NZ ICC WTC Final: Hourly Rain Forecast & Weather Update for Reserve Day.

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse on the fifth day but gutsy knocks from skipper Kane Williamson and important contributions lower down the order Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson saw the Kiwis take the lead. In response, India have lost both their openers but are 32 runs ahead in the game. A result looks highly unlikely but given the fall of wickets, nothing can be excluded. India vs New Zealand ICC WTC Final Day 5 Stat Highlights.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Reserve Day Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. The reserve day will be live on June 23, 2021 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to begin at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Reserve Day Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final reserve day on Star Sports. Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada will telecast the game in English and regional languages. DD Sports Channel 1 will provide the free live telecast of IND vs NZ WTC final. However, the free live telecast of the Test match will be available only for DD FreeDish users. The fans watching the WTC Final 2021 from Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka will also be broadcasted by Star Sports. Whereas, the ones in New Zealand can watch the match on Sky Sports.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Reserve Day Free Live Streaming Online

Since Star Sports has the rights for telecasting the match between India vs New Zealand, WTC 2021 Finals, the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also get live score updates on the website of ICC and its app which is available on Playstore and iOS.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Reserve Day Free Live Streaming, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs New Zealand ICC World Test Championship 2021 reserve day will also be available on the radio. DD FreeDish users can also listen to the Live Radio Cricket Commentary by All India Radio. All India Radio Cricket commentary will be available on DD FreeDish DTH Satellite Radio. FreeDish DTH Radio channels, the Radio Cricket commentary will be available on All India Radio’s FM Rainbow Channels, FM Local Radio Stations (LRS), Digital Radio Transmitters (DRM) and Additional FM Transmitters will also be bringing the ball-by-ball updates for the match.

