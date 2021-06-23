With rain playing spoilsport in the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final, the summit clash enters into the reserve day as we await the first-ever World Test Champion. The IND vs NZ, WTC Final 2021 is being played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton and the weather is much better than the previous days. Meanwhile, we bring you the hour-by-hour Southampton weather updates ahead of the final day of the India vs New Zealand clash. India vs New Zealand ICC WTC Final Day 5 Stat Highlights.

Rain has interrupted most of the action between India and New Zealand with Day 1 & 4 bring completely washed out and losing play on other occasions as well. However, we can expect uninterrupted action on the reserve and the final day of the match as the conditions are much better for playing in Southampton. Tim Southee Reaches 600 International Wickets.

Southampton Weather Update

Southampton Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Southampton on June 23, 2021 (Wednesday) appears to be great for playing cricket. Though the sun won’t be out, the conditions are set to be slightly cloudy with the temperature being around 20 degrees Celsius and there are no chances of rain showers throughout the entire day.

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse on Day five but gutsy knocks from Kane Williamson and Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson lower down the order saw the Kiwis take the lead. In response, India have lost both their openers but are 32 runs ahead in the game. A result looks highly unlikely but given the fall of wickets, nothing can be excluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2021 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).