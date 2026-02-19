Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 38

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast: Tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka are set to face Zimbabwe in a high-stakes Group B finale at the R. Premadasa Stadium. While both nations have already confirmed their progression to the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the result of this Match 38 encounter will determine who finishes at the top of the group. Fans across the globe can access the action via various live streaming and television platforms, with free-to-air options available in select regions. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Confirmed: Full Fixtures, Groups and Format.

How To Watch SL vs ZIM, T20 WC 2026?

For viewers in India, the match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Coverage is expected to be available in multiple regional languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Digital audiences can stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform is offering a Vertical Feed specifically designed for mobile users, alongside interactive features such as 360-degree camera views and multi-cam perspectives for premium subscribers.

Viewing options in Sri Lanka and the UK

As the co-hosts, Sri Lankan fans have extensive viewing options. Dialog TV is the primary pay-TV broadcaster, while TV Supreme provides a free-to-air telecast for those without a subscription. Online streaming is available via ThePapare.com and the Dialog Play mobile app.

In the United Kingdom, cricket enthusiasts can follow the match on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. Streaming for UK viewers is hosted on the NOW platform. For those in Sub-Saharan Africa, including Zimbabwe, SuperSport remains the exclusive home for all T20 World Cup matches. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Match Fact

Category Details Tournament ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Venue R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka Date & Time 19 February 2026 Group Standing Winner takes 1st place in Group B Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Channel (UK) Sky Sports Cricket Free-to-Air (SL) TV Supreme Pitch Report Traditional Colombo track; slow and spin-friendly

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Team News

Sri Lanka enters the fixture with a perfect record in the tournament so far, benefitting from clinical performances by opener Pathum Nissanka and a disciplined spin attack. Playing in front of a home crowd in Colombo, the Lions are favourites to clinch the top seed, which would potentially grant them a more favourable schedule in the upcoming Super 8 round.

Zimbabwe, however, have been the tournament’s giant-killers after recording a historic victory over Australia earlier in the group stage. Led by the evergreen Sikandar Raza and the emerging Brian Bennett, the Chevrons have displayed a fearless brand of cricket that makes them a dangerous prospect for the hosts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).