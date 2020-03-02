India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test 2020, Day 3: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for IND vs NZ Test From Christchurch

India vs New Zealand (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The second Test between India and New Zealand is proving out to be a roller-coaster as the momentum is shifting in no time. At stumps on Day 2, India were batting at 90/6 with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant battling in the crease. They, however, have taken a 97-run lead in the game and the Hagley Oval track in Christchurch is getting worse day by day. Well, one could say that the Kiwis are slightly ahead in the game but a good partnership between Pant and Vihari can see India on the driver’s seat. Meanwhile, cricket fans can scroll down to get the live scorecard and ball-to-ball update of the match. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand openers came out to bat at their overnight score of 63/0. However, the Indian pacers breathed fire with the ball and rattled the Kiwi top-order. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers- taking four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah returned to form and scalped three wickets. Nevertheless, Kyle Jamieson again proved his worth with the bat and scored 49 runs. You can click here to get the direct link of scorecard between India and New Zealand.

In the third innings, the Indian batsmen again failed to tackle the swinging deliveries of the Kiwi pacers and lost wickets at regular intervals. Cheteshwar Pujara showcased some resilience and scored 24 runs while skipper Virat Kohli could only manage 14 runs. The third day could well bring out the outcome of the game. Trent Boult and Co will eye to replicate their heroics in order to wrap up the Indian innings as soon as possible. On the other hand, Pant and Vihari will aim to guide the visitors to a competitive total.

India Playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

New Zealand Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah