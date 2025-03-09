India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India National Cricket Team will take on New Zealand National Cricket Team in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9. It has been a blockbuster competition so far and both teams have played some incredible cricket on their way to the final. check the India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team match scorecard here. India and New Zealand both were part of Group A and have already played each other in the group stages where the Indian bowlers produced a solid performance to snatch away a win from the jaws of defeat. They will look to repeat a similar performance in the final and lift the ICC Champions Trophy. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs NZ Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

India looked a complete side on their way to the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma has provided fast starts in the powerplay and it has been carried forward by Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. The likes of Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul has acted as able rearguards to the batting. The bowling has found new dimensions with Varun Chakaravarthy joining Axar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. The pitches of Dubai have assisted them and the quartet has suffocated the opposition batters making room for Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami to scalp more wickets. They will look for a one more united performance in the final. Mitchell Santner Provides Fitness Update on Matt Henry, Underscores Varun Chakaravarthy’s Threat Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Against India.

New Zealand has been the second best side of the competition, losing only one game to India. They have an all-round side we have delivered across conditions. Even against India, at a point, they were the favourites to win the game. The concern for them will be the fitness of Matt Henry who sustained an injury in the semi-final against South Africa. The report from the eve of the game is Henry is not completely fit and a decision will be taken on the matchday. Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson have been their in-form batters but they will want more from Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips if they have to overcome the challenge of India's spin quartet.