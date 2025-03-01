A team that has been a thorn for India in almost all ICC events, and even lately off-late, is New Zealand. Both the India national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team will square off in the final Group A match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will decide if Team India or the Black Caps will finish as table toppers. Interestingly, both teams have qualified for the semifinals of ICC CT 2025, and the table standings will have no bearing on the knockout matches, with India playing in Dubai and New Zealand traveling to Pakistan. 'No Real Concerns' KL Rahul Dismisses Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami's Injury Concerns Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash (Watch Video).

Head-to-head in One-Day Internationals (ODI), India enjoys a healthy record against New Zealand, winning 60 out of 118 matches, while the Kiwis have ended up on the victorious side 50 times. Both teams have played one tied match, and have had seven no-results. However, in ICC ODI events, New Zealand holds a slight edge winning six out of 11 matches against India.

Interestingly, in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy, only one IND v NZ encounter has taken place, and that too was a historic one.

India vs New Zealand, ICC Knockouts 1999-00 Final

In the maiden CT final, which was then called ICC KnockOut, India faced New Zealand in Nairobi. India were favourites, given their star-studded line-up, who were asked to bat first by New Zealand. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly gave India a magnificent start, adding 141 for the first wicket. However, Tendulkar's wicket on 69, witnessed a collapse for India, despite Ganguly holding one end. India skipper Ganguly scored a brilliant 130-ball 117 as India put 264 runs on the board.

In reply, New Zealand were off to a horrendous start, losing four wickets for 109 runs, which included Nathan Astle and skipper Stephen Fleming. However, it was Chris Cairns and Chris Harris who came to the Kiwis' rescue, stitching a 122-run sixth wicket stand, that put New Zealand on the cusp of their maiden ICC title. Fittingly, Cairns reached his 100 off 110 balls and also hit the winning runs for New Zealand, where India from a position of winning, ended up losing the match.

Date Venue India Score NZ Score Result 15 October, 2000 Nairobi 264/6 265/6 NZ won by four wickets

Chris Cairns' Match-Winning CT Innings

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy Past Matches Records

Highest Score: New Zealand 265/6 (Nairobi, 2000)

New Zealand 265/6 (Nairobi, 2000) Lowest Score: India 264/ 6(Nairobi, 2000)

India 264/ 6(Nairobi, 2000) Most Runs: Sourav Ganguly (117 runs in one innings)

Sourav Ganguly (117 runs in one innings) Most Wickets: Venkatesh Prasad (3 wickets in one match)

Coming into the IND vs NZ CT 2025 match, both teams have found form, and have been undefeated in the competition thus far, winning all their respective matches. The India vs New Zealand match at Dubai is expected to shed light upon both teams' strength and weakness heading into the semifinals.

