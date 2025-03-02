India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team Live Score Updates: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is at its business end, and we will witness India clash against New Zealand in the final Group A match of the ninth edition. The IND vs NZ CT match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and will start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), where a win for any team will decide the group-topper. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. This will also be the second-ever IND vs NZ Champions Trophy match in tournament history. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammed Shami Likely To Be Rested Against New Zealand; Arshdeep Singh May Replace Him.

India are coming off wins against Bangladesh and Pakistan, which will surely boost their confidence for the IND vs NZ clash, which is always a close contest, especially in ICC events. India might opt to rest players like Rohit Sharma, and Mohammed Shami, who are struggling if niggles, meaning Team India might go into the contest with a new ODI captain in Shubman Gill.

On the other hand, New Zealand looks like a well-oiled machine and have been on a winning run, ever since they landed in Pakistan for the Tri-Nation series. Apart from Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand does not have any fitness concerns and will look to finish the league stage with a win under their belt, beating one of the best ODI sides in India.

India Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand Cricket Team: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.