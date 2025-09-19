India National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India will wrap up their group phase campaign in the 2025 Asia Cup with a tie against Oman this evening. The Men in Blue produced a clinical display against arch-rivals Pakistan in the last game, continuing their strong form, which they had displayed in the opening victory over the UAE (United Arab Emirates). The defending world champions remain the favourites to lift the title and it will be interesting to see if the team management opts to rest some key players in this game. Oman have struggled in this competition and they know they have a tough job on their hands once again. India versus Oman will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:00 PM IST. When is IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Oman Match Preview

Jasprit Bumrah could be rested for this game, with Arshdeep Singh likely to get a game in for India. Kuldeep Yadav will feature ahead of Varun Chakravarthy in this match, with Axar Patel as the other spinner. Sanju Samson will hope he gets a chance to bat in this match after his services were not required in the last two games.

Oman are struggling to bat with major collapses denting the confidence of the team. They have tried plenty of permutations and combinations in the two games, yet have failed to see any positive impact. Jatinder Singh at the top order will need to try and spend time in the middle, while Aryan Bisht and Vinayak Shukla are capable of scoring runs as well. IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Oman 20-Over Cricket Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Viewing Option Details

Match India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Date Friday, September 19 Time 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team is set to take on the Oman National Cricket Team in their last Group A match in the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 19. The IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it starts at 8:00 PM IST(Indian Standard Time (IST). India vs Oman Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 and Who Will Win IND vs OMA T20I?

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. Fans in India can also watch IND vs OMA live telecast on DD Sports, but this is for DD Free Dish users only. For India vs Oman online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 35 and Rs 189, respectively. India will dominate this game and come up with an easy victory here.

