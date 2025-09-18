The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match holds little importance in the context of the tournament. The India national cricket team have already qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s, while the Oman national cricket team have no chance for a slot in the next round, being already eliminated. Still, the IND vs OMA T20I will have some importance for the viewers. The Men in Blue would look to experiment to the fullest in this one, as it's the last time to rehearse before the Super 4s start. For Oman, it's a match against one of the best sides in the world, and they would like to impress. BCCI Announces Apollo Tyres As New Lead Sponsor of Indian Cricket Team, Replacing Dream11 in INR 579 Crore Deal.

The Indian cricket team are having an expected, good tournament. The defending champions are the table-toppers in Asia Cup 2025 Group A with two wins in their two games, as undisputed kings against hosts UAE and arch-rivals Pakistan. Oman had a forgetful journey; they played their first match against Pakistan in the ongoing competition. That outing was a shameful one, ending in a 93-run defeat. Even against the UAE, they were no match in their last outing. This outing ended in a 42-run victory, bagged by the UAE.

IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather

The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A T20I is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 19, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. During this time, the sky in Abu Dhabi is predicted to be clear, with no rain predicted in the forecast. So, a match uninterrupted by rainfall can be expected. The temperature is speculated to be hot and humid at around 34 degrees Celsius when the match starts, but a dip to 32 degrees Celsius can be hoped for later. When is India vs Pakistan Next Match in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue of Another IND vs PAK Cricket Match.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch has often been a spin-friendly one. Hitting a spinner is expected to be tough even in the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match. Batting has been tough on this surface, with a score of around 160 being the usual. The batting condition is expected to be similar in both innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2025 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).