In the last game of the Asia Cup 2025 group stages, the India national cricket team will clash with against the Oman national cricket team on September 19. India stands at the top of Group A and have already qualified. They have won both games they have played so far and won in a rather dominant fashion as they defeated UAE and Pakistan comfortably. They will look too see their combinations before entering the Super 4's. Oman, meanwhile are already eliminated as they have lost both games they have played so far against Pakistan and UAE. Taking on India is an extremely steep ask for them but at the same time an opportunity to grab eyeballs too as they are playing India for the first time. Ball Hits Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge’s Head After Throw from Mohammad Haris During PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

India have played with the combination of three spinners and one specialist seamer so far. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube has played as the support seamers so far and they have did well. Kuldeep Yadav has been the man of the match in both games and is the key bowler for India in the Super 4's. Ahead of that India can look to rest both Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah and see how Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, who are yet to play a game, is faring. The batting lineup, meanwhile is likely to stay unchanged. Oman, meanwhile, are expected to go unchanged.

When is IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 T20I match will commence at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is The IND vs OMA H2H Record in T20Is?

India and Oman have not played each other in the past in T20Is. This is the first time they will play each other in any format. 40-Year-Old Mohammad Nabi Scores Joint-Fastest Half-Century for Afghanistan, Achieves Feat in 20 Balls During SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Who Are the IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Abhishek Sharma Varun Chakaravarthy Suryakumar Yadav Shah Faisal Aamir Kaleem

IND vs OMA Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs OMA: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (Wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Oman Likely XI vs IND: Jatinder Singh (C), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla (Wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava.

