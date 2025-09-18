The India national cricket team will play their final Group A fixture in the Asia Cup 2025 against the Oman national cricket team on Friday, September 19. The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The India vs Oman Group A match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans interested in the India vs Oman best fantasy playing XI prediction can scroll below. IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Oman 20-Over Cricket Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India have already qualified for the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Men in Blue are unbeaten in their group with two consecutive victories to their name. India started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign after thrashing the United Arab Emirates.

In their next Group A match, the Asia Giants crush arch-rivals Pakistan. Oman, on the other hand, has been eliminated from the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Oman will look to finish their campaign on a positive note, but they will face a massive challenge when they meet Team India. When is India vs Pakistan Next Match in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue of Another IND vs PAK Cricket Match.

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson (IND), Vinayak Shukla (OMA)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shubman Gill (IND)

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Axar Patel (IND), Abhishek Sharma (IND), Aamir Kaleem (OMA)

Bowlers: Samay Shrivastava (OMA), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Arshdeep Singh (IND)

Who Will Win India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match?

The India national cricket team are having a brilliant Asia Cup 2025 tournament so far. The Men in Blue are undefeated in their group are having a winning momentum. It is expected to be a one-sided contest, with India securing a win over Oman.

