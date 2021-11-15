India vs Pakistan cricket has been a match that has mostly broken all viewership records. The cricket match has mostly produced mouthwatering ties and the fans too have relished the contest. However, the two nations have not played a bilateral series for a while now. The two had last played bilateral series in 2012-13. Now Sourav Ganguly who had attended on bookfair in Sharjah spoke about the resumption of the bilateral series. The current BCCI President said that nothing is in the hands-on of the board of the respective nations. Sourav Ganguly, Shoaib Akhtar Spotted Chatting During NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 Final in Dubai.

"Bilateral cricket has been stopped for years and this is something that the respective governments have to work on. This is not in Rameez's hands, nor mine," he said. For a while now, the likes of Shoaib Akhtar have wanted to have the bilateral series between India and Pakistan for a while now. But the bilateral series has come to halt due to political reasons. The two nations lock horns against each other only during the ICC events. India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other in 20222 and 2023 with the Asia Cups being held back to back.

The last time the two teams met each other was in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021 where Pakistan walked away with a thumping 10-wicket win against Team India. Virat Kohli's men missed out on the semifinals as they lost to Pakistan and New Zealand. They did win the remaining three matches but owing to the NRR, things didn't go in favour of the Men in Blue.

