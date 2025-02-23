IND vs PAK Head-to-Head Record in ODIs: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to witness a clash of epic proportions as India take on Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23. The fact that India and Pakistan do not play any bilateral cricket makes IND vs PAK matches like these even more awaited. The last time these two teams had met in the ICC Champions Trophy was way back in the final of the 2017 edition where Pakistan had come out on top by a massive margin of 180 runs to win the title for the very first time in history. India on the other hand, got the better of Pakistan the last time these two teams played an ODI, which was during the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad. But what is the head-to-head record between India and Pakistan in ODIs? Read below to find out. India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks India To Beat Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash.

Both teams however, had contrasting goals in mind as they head into this IND vs PAK showdown in Dubai. While India will be eyeing a second victory which will solidify their chances of securing a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals, Pakistan will look for a win that would help them stay alive in the competition. Mohammad Rizwan and his men were beaten comprehensively by New Zealand in the very first match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and it will be a test of their character as a team as they aim to bounce back. Based on current form, India are firm favourites but Pakistan cannot be counted out, given how unpredictable they have been in ICC events. IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need To Know Ahead of India vs Pakistan Mega Clash.

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

Matches India Pakistan Tied No-Result 135 57 73 0 5

As per the IND vs PAK ODI Head-to-Head Record, Pakistan are in a position of advantage. The two teams have faced each other a total of 135 times in ODI cricket out of which Pakistan have won 73 matches while India have managed 57 victories. A total of five matches have ended in no results. While Pakistan might dominate the head-to-head record in ODI, India do have an upper hand over Pakistan when it comes to recent matches. In the last five IND vs PAK ODI matches, India have won four games while one of them has ended in a no-result. IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Dubai.

Interestingly, Pakistan also hold an advantage over India in the ICC Champions Trophy, having won three out of the five times these two teams faced each other. Will Pakistan come out on top again or India go level? Having said that, all prior records and performances will not hold much value as both India and Pakistan take the field at the Dubai International Stadium to face each other in what promises to be an epic clash. Fans will be looking out to watch some of the biggest names in the game, the likes of which include Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan among others in action in the high-octane IND vs PAK clash in Dubai.

