IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: It is time for a high-profile contest in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as India National Cricket Team takes on Pakistan National Cricket Team. Both teams are part of Group A. The IND vs PAK CT 2025 match five takes place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. The IND vs PAK CT 2025 match has a start time of 02:30 PM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the IND vs PAK ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team. India vs Pakistan Prediction: Fan Mimics Channel 9 Commentary Team Predicting IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Cricket Match Result.

The two rivals don’t meet often in international cricket and have been playing each other only in ICC and Asian events. In ICC Champions Trophy 2025 both the sides were placed in the same group. The game in Dubai is a must win for Pakistan who lost to New Zealand in the tournament opener. India, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh in their opening match.

A defeat in this fixture could well and truly dent Pakistan chances of making it to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, in the IND vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked nine players from India and two from Pakistan cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) and KL Rahul (IND).

Batters: Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Babar Azam (PAK), Shubman Gill (IND) and Shreyas Iyer (IND).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND) and Axar Patel (IND)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (IND).

IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shubman Gill (c), Axar Patel (vc). IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need To Know Ahead of India vs Pakistan Mega Clash.

IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), KL Rahul (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Babar Azam (PAK), Shubman Gill (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Axar Patel (IND) and Mohammed Shami (IND).

